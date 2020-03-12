A foreign national who was passing through the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on a private cargo flight is the state's first confirmed case of the coronavirus according to Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink.
“This is not a surprise,” Governor Michael Dunleavy said at a press conference early Thursday evening. “We expect more positives."
Zink says that since it is not a community-transmitted infection, and the individual reportedly took special precautions to isolate himself, containing the virus should not be difficult.
The infected man has been in Alaska for less than 48-hours and had not been interacting extensively in the community, she said.
Alaska Regional Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Keri Gardner says the infected individual was treated at the hospital and discharged. Gardner suggested he was in "stable" condition and “doing quite well”. She says it was not a life-threatening situation.
“They had been watching themselves because they knew they were an international traveler,” Zink said. “And as soon as they started to develop some symptoms that were concerning including a fever they called and made appropriate arrangements to be tested. ... From what we’re hearing from this patient, they did an amazing job of self-isolating.”
The patient is currently in isolation at an undisclosed location, according to Zink, epidemiologists are documenting the man’s travel history and who he had contact with. Any individuals deemed to be at risk will be contracted directly by the State.
According to Guidelines for the Management of COVID-19 in Health Care, Health Management the three courses for the disease are as follows:
The first symptoms include upper respiratory disorders, general discomfort, muscle pain, and possibly a dry cough, but not breathing problems. At this stage, the patient often does not have a fever. It is very rare that the patient needs treatment from the health system at this stage.
Most of the infected have a mild course. The above symptoms disappear spontaneously during days 4-6 and the person is then considered clinically healthy and without risk of becoming seriously ill. There will rarely be any need for treatment from the health care system.
Moderate Severe course - mainly elderly and chronic ill - between four days to a week after the first symptoms of upper respiratory distress the patient starts complaining about respiratory failure. At the same time, cough may be deteriorating, and the fever rising. The lower respiratory tract is involved and risk of pneumonia demands the need for supportive treatment in the form of oxygen and fluids. Hospitalization is required, but the patient can make it through the infection without the need for intensive care.
Severe course - mainly elderly and chronic ill: This group of patients differs from the moderates in that their condition continues to deteriorate over the next 2-4 days. These patients need additional oxygen and should be admitted to intensive care.
This is, of course, is a serious state, but the experience from China shows that the majority of this group are making it through the course and surviving.
Located strategically between the Americas and Asia, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is one of the top five cargoports in the world.
