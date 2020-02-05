There is a circle of violence that is difficult to stop - child maltreatment creating intergenerational and systemic trauma. We sat down in an exclusive one-on-one with the Alaska Children's Trust to learn more about their Alaska Resilience Initiative which embraces healing and strategic advocacy.
According to the Alaska Mental Health Board, people who have adverse experiences are less healthy, earn less money, and require more expensive social services - adding up to a lifetime indirect costs of $1.4 million per person.
