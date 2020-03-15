Officials have closed the U.S. Capitol and nearby congressional buildings to the public. Only staff, lawmakers, media, and official business visitors will be allowed inside the buildings on Capitol Hill.
Closed it ports to cruise ships carrying over 500 people until July 1. On March 15, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would not rule out closing the nation’s borders or forcing people arriving from abroad to go into self-isolation to help combat a coronavirus outbreak. All 10 of Canada’s provinces have now reported cases of coronavirus, many linked to foreign travel. Temporary closure of businesses where people gathered, such as swimming pools, bars, gyms and libraries ordered. Restaurants can stay open but only at half capacity.
All Public K-12 schools are closed until March 30. No student attendance or activities. Teachers will still come into school for in-service days. All public residential schools with remain open. Schools have received permission to continue to offer prepackaged meals to students.
Alaska Court System - suspension of all new jury trials statewide.
Alaska Department of Corrections visitation suspended.
Alaska Division of Juvenile Justice youth facilities visitation suspended.
Alaska Pacific University. With the exception classes that require face-to-face instruction, APU will move all courses, including intensives, to distance delivery for the remainder of the semester. Students living on campus should arrange to return home or move off-campus. Spring commencement canceled.
Alaska Military Youth Academy visitation suspended.
Alaska Psychiatric Institute visitation suspended.
Alaska State Capitol closed to general public. Legislative Information Offices closed to public but open for call-ins.
Alaska State Troopers. Limiting public contact by not attending gatherings and public meetings. All scheduled training canceled. Officers have been given safety kits. AST advise saying you are sick won't get you out of a ticket and that troopers will still be contacting people; but if you are sick you should let them know.
Pioneer Homes residents limited to one heavily screened adult visitor per day. Pioneer Home residents are not being asked to leave facilities at this time.
University of Alaska, closed to public. Travel outside of Alaska and to rural villages suspended. All events and gatherings, including business meetings, with 25 or more attendees canceled/postponed or, when feasible, conducted via audioconference, webconference or some other distance delivery mechanism. Students are asked to move out of on-campus housing.
Alaska state employees are on travel restrictions with no travel out-of-state permitted for State business.
Anchorage:
If you believe you have COVID-19 contact your medical provider or call 211 for a referral. Do not call 911 or stop by an Anchorage fire station unless you have emergency complications and need immediate medical assistance.
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, closed.
Anchorage Baptist Temple, postponing services.
Anchorage Fire Department limited access to facilities.
Anchorage libraries closed.
Anchorage Museum closed.
Archdiocese of Anchorage, closed.
Ben Boeke Ice Arena, closed.
ChangePoint Alaska, livestreaming services.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, buildings are closed to public. Worship materials available at churchofjesuschrist.org
. Spring conference televised without audience.
Daytime shelters for homeless people closed.
Dena’ina Convention Center closed.
Eagle River Town Center building, closed to public.
Egan Convention Center closed.
Fairview recreation center closed.
Mountain View recreation center closed.
Public ice rinks, closed.
Public pools, closed.
Spenard recreation center closed.
Sullivan Arena closed.
The Dome Indoor Sports facility, closed.
Fairbanks
Seniors or those individuals with compromised immune systems are strongly encouraged to follow the recommendations of health professionals. If you have any questions regarding borough functions, please call 459-1000. If you have questions regarding the public meetings for planning or platting, please call 459-1260.
No plans to close any city facilities as of March 15. The Fairbanks North Star Borough is canceling all non-essential Public Meetings and Boards/Commission Meetings. All Administrative functions will be open.
Animal Control, open with reduced staffing.
Big Dipper Ice Arena, closed.
Borough adaptive recreation programs, closed.
Borough Fire Stations closed to public.
Borough Senior programs, closed.
MACS Transit open.
Max C. Lyon Transit Center closed. Bus transfers will still occur at the station.
Noel Wien library, closed to public. Virtual/online access available.
North Pole Branch Library, closed to public. Virtual/online access available.
Public Pools, closed.
Solid Waste – the Landfill and all Transfer Sites open.
Juneau
Reservations at CBJ facilities impacted by the closure will be cancelled and refunded. Members of the public who want to cancel reservations at facilities not impacted by the closure may do so without cancellation fees.
Augustus Brown Pool closed.
Dimond Park Aquatic Center closed.
Douglas Public Library closed.
Downtown Public Library closed.
Juneau-Douglas City Museum closed.
Juneau Hike Program open.
Mendenhall Valley Public Library closed.
Mount Jumbo Gym closed.
Senior Open Gym suspended.
Zach Gordon Youth Center closed.
Matanuska-Susitna Borough
Borough Emergency Services will continue without interruption. All public meetings through the month of March have been canceled. This includes all Assembly Meetings, as well as all Boards and Commission meetings.
All government offices closed to public access
Brett Ice Arena closed.
Central Landfill open. Central Landfill Admin building closed. Call 861-7600.
Mat-Su Borough Administration Building, closed to public. Call 861-7801. Mat-Su Borough Administration Building Gymnasium, closed.
Mat-Su Animal Control Facility open.
Mat-Su Borough Capital Projects building, closed to public.
Mat-Su Borough Libraries closed to public.
Mat-Su Borough Operations and Maintenance building, closed to public. Road Hotline at 861-7755.
Palmer Library closed to public. All events canceled. Call the library to renew items weekdays between 10-2PM. Items returned to outside book drops will still be checked in daily.
Public Safety Buildings closed to the Public.
Skating Rinks closed.
Swimming pools closed.
Talkeetna Sewer and Water system will continue to operate. Talkeetna Sewer and Water facility closed to public. Call 861-7753. Waste Transfer sites will be fully open as previously scheduled.
Wasilla Public Library closed. Library staff will be available by phone M-Saturday, 10- 2PM to renew materials call 907-376-5913, ex. 0.
Sitka:
The city will still allow employees who are providing services essential to the “health, safety, and security of Sitka’s citizens” to work in those spaces as needed. Leach said that other city employees will be asked to work remotely or be placed on administrative leave.
Sitkans returning from travel limit are asked to limit contact with high-risk community members and consider a self-quarantine. Local businesses are encouraged to allow remote work for employees or consider “phasing” by limiting the amount of personnel at work at one time, to avoid creating large gatherings.
All city buildings are closed.
Harrigan Centennial Hall closed.
Sitka Public Library closed.
Events:
AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program assistance at all sites postponed.
Alaska Association of Student Governments’ Spring Conference, April 3-5, canceled.
Alaska Folk Festival, April 13-19, canceled.
Alaska Mill & Feed adoption clinic, March 28, canceled.
Alaska Miners Association Biennial Conference, March 30-April 4, canceled.
Alaska Pacific University all commencement events in April canceled.
Alaska Press Club Conference, April 16-18, postponed.
Alaska Republican Party convention, April 2-3, to be conducted electronically.
Alaska State High School Basketball tournaments/conference tournaments postponed.
Alaska State Improv Festival, April 23-26, canceled.
Alaska State K-12 Science & Engineering Fair March 28, conducted electronically.
Alaska Summer Showcase, March 28, canceled.
Alaska Surveying & Mapping Conference, April 6-8, canceled.
Alaska SPCA walk-in veterinary clinic, March 21, canceled.
American Fisheries Society Alaska Chapter Annual Meeting, March 23-26, canceled.
Anchorage Chamber of Commerce “Make it Monday” Forum, March 16, canceled.
Anchorage Daily News Spring Job Fair, March 20, postponed.
Anchorage Daily News Alaska State Spelling Bee, March 25, postponed.
Anchorage Museum North x North Festival and Critical Futures Creative Conference, April, postponed.
Andreafski/St Mary's Dog Races, March 20-22, canceled.
Andreafski/St Mary's basketball tournament, March 20-22, canceled.
Andreafski/St. Mary's Yup’ik dancing , March 20-22, canceled.
Arctic Entries, March 24, postponed.
Arctic Winter Games scheduled March 15 canceled.
Bristol Bay Sustainability Summit, April 7-8, postponed.
Cama-i Dance Festival, March 20-22, postponed.
Festival of Native Arts, March 19-21, canceled.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs all meetings, luncheons through June canceled.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs 1915 Re-Creation of the Pioneer School House in April canceled.
General Federation of Women’s Clubs Alaska state convention, May 21-23, canceled.
Gold Medal Basketball Tournament scheduled for March 22-28 cancelled.
Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament, March 21, postponed.
Iditarod events at Nome city facilities, save City Hall, canceled.
Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race meet-the-mushers event, March 21, postponed.
Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Awards Banquet, March 22, postponed.
Juneau Health Fair, March 21, postponed.
Lonnie O’Connor Iditarod Basketball Classic, scheduled March 15-21, canceled.
Meet Alaska/Alaska Support Industry Alliance March 20 conference canceled.
Midtown Mall Spring Craft Show, March 21-22, canceled.
Native Youth Olympics Games and all related activities, April 23-25, canceled.
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting, March 30-April 6, canceled.
One Health, One Future conference, March 11-14, postponed.
Pulse Dance Co.'s anniversary concert, March 20-21, postponed.
Resident Hunters of Alaska Annual Banquet, March 28, postponed.
Special Olympics Alaska Winter Games, March 15-17, canceled.
St. Patrick’s Day Ceilidh at Hard Rock Cafe, Tuesday, March 17 postponed.
Tanana Chiefs Conference annual convention, March 16-19, postponed.
TBA Theatre’s “Hello, Dolly,” March 20-29, postponed.
University of Alaska all gatherings of at least 25 people until March 31 canceled or postponed.
Western Alaska Interdisciplinary Science Conference and Forum, April 2–4, canceled.
Stay Connected -