Their mission is to enhance and accredit the cohesiveness, esprit de corps, and traditions of valor of rotary wing aircrews that flew in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam era. We spoke to Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton in a one-on-one exclusive to get a closer look at how the State of Alaska is honoring our veterans and providing closure to families of servicemen who died in the line of duty.
Starting in World War One, families would display a flag with a blue star for every member who was serving in the Armed Forces. A Gold Star would be placed over the Blue Star when that family member was killed in combat.
