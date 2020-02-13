Coercion and bribery, strong words being used by Wasilla Senator Mike Shower. We sat down with him today one-on-one to hear his explanation of how he wants to shake up the way the Alaska State Legislature goes about its business. Shower told us that he is following Colorado's path all the way to the Supreme Court - where there they determined that binding caucuses were in fact illegal.
exclusive
Juneau Report Shower Binding Caucus
- Your Juneau Link
- Published Updated
- Published Updated
Dorene Lorenz
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Current Radar
Events
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8$35-75
Stay Connected -