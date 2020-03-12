Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz announced an immediately effective emergency declaration Thursday afternoon to protect and preserve public health and safety. The declaration allows the Municipality to receive funds, materials and services from the State of Alaska to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its effects.
Berkowitz said that Anchorage's strategy is to prepare and position Municipal resources to slow the advance of the pandemic and minimize its effects. Measures include readying Anchorage's continuity of operations plans for critical police, fire, emergency medical, street clearance, utility and other essential functions.
Anchorage Health Department Director Natasha Pineda says that MOA's efforts are about "flattening the curve" so the capacities of local hospitals and clinics aren't exhausted from overwhelming demand.
The good news is that the virus needs people to spread and blunting its progress is within the power of the Anchorage community, according to Pineda.
"I want to emphasize that just as the virus poses a threat to each of us, all of us have a role in protecting ourselves and each other," said Berkowitz. "We are in this together and will get through this together."
The Anchorage Assembly is expected to review the proclamation at a public meeting Thursday evening.
