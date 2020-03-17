Juneau School District

Governor Michael Dunleavy announced last week that school districts would be allowed to continue food service to students even though classes were no longer in session - and several districts have stepped up to the call. Small groups are maintained in the process to minimize the gathering of crowds as students receive their take-home meals

The Juneau School District, NANA Management Services, and First Student announced they served about 600 boxes meals Monday, where food is made available for any student at any school.

First Student buses are used as food trucks in the parking lots, delivering pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals between 8:00-11:00 am at designated local schools.  Some low income neighborhoods will have a bus deliver food in a popular apartment complex parking lots.

Staff told parents picking up bagged lunches Tuesday morning that the program would continue for two weeks or as long as supplies held out.

Anchorage School District Student Nutrition provides free food from 10:00 am. to 2:00 pm this week for any child 18 years of age or younger. ASD staff greet students upon arrival and accompany them to receive their pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals.

Should the closure extend beyond the week of March 16, the District will establish routing capabilities to distribute meals to students in their neighborhoods, similar to bus stop services, according to the Anchorage School District website.

Meals will be available at the following distribution sites:

Abbott Loop Elementary School

Airport Heights Elementary School

Central Middle School of Science

Chester Valley Elementary School

Chugiak Elementary School

Creekside Park Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Fire Lake Elementary School

Government Hill Elementary School

Homestead Elementary School

Klatt Elementary School

Lake Otis Elementary School

Mountain View Elementary School

Muldoon Elementary School

North Star Elementary School

Northwood Elementary School

Ptarmigan Elementary School

Russian Jack Elementary School

Taku Elementary School

Williwaw Elementary School

Tags