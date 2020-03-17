Governor Michael Dunleavy announced last week that school districts would be allowed to continue food service to students even though classes were no longer in session - and several districts have stepped up to the call. Small groups are maintained in the process to minimize the gathering of crowds as students receive their take-home meals
The Juneau School District, NANA Management Services, and First Student announced they served about 600 boxes meals Monday, where food is made available for any student at any school.
First Student buses are used as food trucks in the parking lots, delivering pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals between 8:00-11:00 am at designated local schools. Some low income neighborhoods will have a bus deliver food in a popular apartment complex parking lots.
Staff told parents picking up bagged lunches Tuesday morning that the program would continue for two weeks or as long as supplies held out.
Anchorage School District Student Nutrition provides free food from 10:00 am. to 2:00 pm this week for any child 18 years of age or younger. ASD staff greet students upon arrival and accompany them to receive their pre-packaged breakfast and lunch meals.
Should the closure extend beyond the week of March 16, the District will establish routing capabilities to distribute meals to students in their neighborhoods, similar to bus stop services, according to the Anchorage School District website.
Meals will be available at the following distribution sites:
Abbott Loop Elementary School
Airport Heights Elementary School
Central Middle School of Science
Chester Valley Elementary School
Chugiak Elementary School
Creekside Park Elementary School
Fairview Elementary School
Fire Lake Elementary School
Government Hill Elementary School
Homestead Elementary School
Klatt Elementary School
Lake Otis Elementary School
Mountain View Elementary School
Muldoon Elementary School
North Star Elementary School
Northwood Elementary School
Ptarmigan Elementary School
Russian Jack Elementary School
Taku Elementary School
Williwaw Elementary School
