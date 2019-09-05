-Anchorage, AK

Are you wanting to learn more about a plant-based diet? Well if so, you're in luck!

This Saturday, September 7th, is the sixth annual Alaska VegFest! The event is taking place at Alaska Pacific University from 12-6 p.m. 

Three inspirational speakers are flying down for the event, including Brenda Davis, a Registered Dietitian and leader in her field. Brenda is also the author of nearly a dozen books including, "Becoming Vegan: Comprehensive Edition." Plus, Emily Boller, the author of "Starved to Obesity," and Jenny Brown, the author of "The Lucky Ones: My Passionate Fight For Farm Animals" will be in attendance. 

There will also be vegan snacks, door prizes and entertainment! 

Tickets are $50 if you pre-register online and $60 at the door. 

To purchase tickets or to find out more info log onto AlaskaVegFest.com.   

