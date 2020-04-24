Alaskans are encouraged to take scenic drives again, now that Governor Michael Dunleavy has officially lifted restrictions on non-essential intrastate travel within the road system.
Day trips composing of groups of 20 people or less are allowed, according to Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, so long as participants maintain social distance for those who are not part of their household.
Private campgrounds and RV parks are now allowed to operate, giving Alaskans an opportunity to enjoy a "staycation" and go camping without the distraction of tourists.
Off road communities - which have less capacity for healthcare - are excluded from the ease in travel restrictions. Fishing charters are allowed to operate at 25% licensed capacity or more if the group is from a single household.
Commercial fishing seasons remain as scheduled, with a host of new rules for the fleet. Health Mandate 17 requires crew flying to fishing grounds from out-of-state to wear face masks on the plane and to self quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.
If they board a vessel within that window, all crew members must begin a two week quarantine. Quarantined vessels must fly a Lima black and yellow flag and limit interactions with other vessels. Follow this link for a copy of Health Mandate 17.
United Fishermen of Alaska will be hosting a free Health Mandate 17 webinair for commercial fisherman on Wednesday, April 29 at 10:00 am featuring Tom Koloski of the Critical Infrastructure Branch of the Alaska Unified Command, Environmental Health Officer Jason Wiard of the Division of Environmental Conservation DEH-Food Safety & Sanitation, Charles Pelton of the Alaska Unified Command Public Health Group of the Medical Services Branch and Governor Dunleavy's Commercial Fisheries Policy Advisor John Moller. UFA Executive Director Frances Leach will moderate the panel.
