Anchorage, AK --
On Monday, several community leaders gathered together to urge U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski to support a fair impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.
Representative Garan Tarr, along with activist from Alaskans Take A Stand, Indivisible Anchorage, We Are Anchorage, GALS, and MoveOn were there to show their support.
The speakers made it clear they were pleased that Murkowski said she was "disturbed" after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConell said he would work in "total coordination" with the White House during the trial.
Democrats and Republicans however remain in deadlock over how the president's upcoming senate trial should proceed. Because of this, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has still not announced when she'll deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
On Sunday, republican Senator Lindsey Graham insisted during an interview with FOX News that the republican controlled senate should change the rules to override Pelosi, but some lawmakers believe that in order for the trial to be fair it must include witnesses and documents that are currently blocked by The White House.
One key witness Democrats are demanding to hear from is Former National Security Adviser John Bolton. On Monday, Bolton announced that if subpoenaed, he is prepared to testify.
©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -