Fairbanks, AK – The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention kicked off in Fairbanks. The convention serves as the principal forum and voice for the Alaska native community in addressing critical issues of public policy and government, while also highlighting Alaska native history and traditions. There are over 170 artists, dozens of vendors, evening performances, and more. To find an entire schedule of the convention visit native federation dot gov back slash convention.
AFN Convention Kicks Off in Fairbanks
