Air Ambulance Crash Leaves Three Dead

The air ambulance that crashed on the Kenai Peninsula Friday was on a flight to a location that other companies had declined. LifeMed Alaska said their company declined to make the flight because of bad weather. Another company stated that they wouldn’t make the flight until Saturday. A security aviation pilot and two Medevac Alaska crew members were heading to pick up a patient from Providence Seward Medical Center and bring them back to Anchorage. The flight crashed on the way to Seward near Cooper Landing. Medevac Alaska has identified its two employees as Maddox Burts and Rob Cartner.
