Anchorage, AK – Alaska Airlines employees are giving back to the community as part of their social impact program. Airline employees launched their new program called- lift- where employees across the nation will volunteer in local communities from Alaska all the way to New York. Monday, the team was in Anchorage to work with Covenant House Alaska.
Alaska Airlines Begins New Community Initiative at Covenant House
