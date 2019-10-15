Anchorage, AK – Alaska Airlines employees are giving back to the community as part of their social impact program. Airline employees launched their new program called- lift- where employees across the nation will volunteer in local communities from Alaska all the way to New York. Monday, the team was in Anchorage to work with Covenant House Alaska.

©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

Tags