Alaska, American to Scale Back Mileage Partnership

Anchorage, AK – In a joint announcement, Alaska airlines and American airlines said they are scaling back their mileage plan partnership. Beginning March 1, 2020, Alaska airlines mileage plan members will no longer be able to earn miles on American airlines international flights.
Alaska passengers will also not be able to use miles for award travel on American. But, it's not all bad news- plan holders will still be able to earn mile for mile value on American flights that have Alaska flight numbers to locations in the Midwest, east coast, and parts of Canada.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -