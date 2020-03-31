Alaska Club Puts Empty Facilities to Use to Help Feed Families News Team 21 hrs ago 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alaska Club Puts Empty Facilities to Use to Help Feed Families In an effort to help the families and children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Alaska Club is putting their closed facilities and dedicated employees to use by filling 2,000 pantry packs over the next few days, for The Children's Lunchbox. ©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Alaska Club The Children's Lunchbox Covid-19
