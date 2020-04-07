An interfaith day of hope in which Alaskans are called upon to join in prayer and reflection for the state, according to their own consciences and religious traditions has been called by Governor Michael Dunleavy for Friday, April 10.
“In times of uncertainty, such as this global health pandemic we are fending off, prayer and hope are powerful resources that are immediately accessible to every Alaskan across every faith and religious tradition. In the past weeks and months, we have witnessed some of the greatest acts of compassion we’ve ever seen – Alaskans putting their personal wants and needs aside as we consider the most vulnerable in our state and work to slow the spread of this devastating virus,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I invite all Alaskans to join me this Friday as we come together to pray for and focus our positive wishes on Alaska, the country, and the world. I have no doubt that the people of this great state will emerge from this pandemic stronger, more compassionate, and more united than ever.”
The Governor will host a livestream event during which he will offer a personal prayer for Alaska, ask for a moment of silence, and will be joined remotely by religious and community leaders across the State.
The event will be livestreamed at 2:00 pm on Facebook and Vimeo, or teleconference in at: 1-800-315-6338, access code: 19327.
