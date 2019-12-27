Alaska Doctor Charged for $9 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Anchorage, AK --
The State of Alaska filed criminal charges against Dr. John Zipperer, Jr. MD and his corporation for an alleged fraud against the state Medicaid program.
The State alleges that Dr. Zipperer defrauded the state Medicaid program by filing millions of dollars worth of claims for fraudulent laboratory urine tests performed from August of 2013 to August of 2015. The State alleges that Dr. Zipperer defrauded the Alaska Medicaid program by performing over one million medically unnecessary laboratory tests on patients’ biological samples at a Tennessee lab he personally owned and then billing Medicaid for those medically unnecessary tests.
According to the Department of Law, Dr. Zipperer opened a clinic in Wasilla in 2012. Shortly thereafter, he expanded across the state and in August of 2013, Dr. Zipperer opened his own laboratory testing facility in Franklin, Tennessee.
He would see his Alaska patients as often as once every three days. Often times, at each of those visits he would require his patients to submit urine samples for testing. Dr. Zipperer would then send the urine samples to his Tennessee lab, and order comprehensive and repetitive tests—frequently in cases where preliminary testing showed negative results. Dr. Zipperer would order dozens of unnecessary and duplicative tests on each urine sample and then bill Medicaid, private insurance companies, or cash-paying patients personally, at rates ranging from $3,000-$8,000 per urine sample.
If convicted, Dr. Zipperer faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Anyone who may have information about Dr. Zipperer or facts related to this case are encouraged to contact the State of Alaska, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (907) 269-6279.
