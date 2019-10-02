Anchorage, AK – The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released its annual crime report -and the news is not great. According to the report, in 2018, Alaska had its highest violent crime rate in the last five years. There were 47 homicides in 2018, and 1,100 rapes. The number of reported rapes has increased every year since 2014, and the state still ranks as having four times the national rate of sexual assaults. While the rate of violent crimes in the state went up, the overall crime rate dropped by 4.6 percent.
featured
Alaska Hits Highest Violent Crime Rate in 5 Years
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -