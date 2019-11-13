This week the Supreme Court began hearing arguments in a case challenging President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. It protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, brought to the U.S. as children, from deportation, and allows them to work legally in the U.S. Here in Anchorage, we spoke to representatives from the Alaska Department of Justice and a DACA recipient to see what this decision would mean to them. Photojournalist, David McGovern has the story.
Alaskan Woman Nervous About DACA Decision
