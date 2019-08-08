For two days, a special water rescue unit from Anchorage Airport Police and Fire has been training-first on Lake Hood, and then just off of Point Woronzof. Not everyone from the department receives the training-but rather-they have have to apply to join and be approved for the specialized unit.
Even the airport's narcotics detecting K-9 unit "Skye" tagged along, but she spent most of the time guarding the vehicles back on shore. Your Alaska Link's Morgan Hoover met with Casey Meade to learn more.
