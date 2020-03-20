Anchorage will run out of COVID-19 tests by Sunday, according an Anchorage Office of Emergency Management alert released Friday evening.
Municipal officials say Anchorage uses between 250-280 tests a day and is currently facing a shortage of COVID-19 testing swabs.
Due to global demand, there is no definitive shipping date for more swabs, according to the alert. The Municipality put out the alert to ask health care providers to deliver Nasopharyngeal swabs with synthetic tips and non-wooden shafts in sterile tube containing 2-3ml viral transport media to the drive thru COVID-19 testing site on Lake Otis.
Stay Connected -