Anchorage, AK -- An Anchorage man has been arrested for murder in connection with the remains found on the Seward Highway last week. Before the remains were even discovered, just a few days earlier on September 30th, someone found an s-d card laying on the street in a Fairview neighborhood and reported it to police.
featured
Anchorage Man Arrested in Recorded Murder
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -