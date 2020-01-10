Anchorage, AK --
An Anchorage man died as a result of his injures from a car crash on KGB Road in December.
73-year-old David Bybee of anchorage had a wreck at mile 2 of Knik-goose Bay Road. The death is believed to be the 17th on KGB in the past 5 years. The driver of the second vehicle and the five passengers in that car were all transferred to Mat-Su Regional hospital for treatment- one of the passengers was later airlifted to Anchorage.
Members of the community have called for safety measures to be taken on that road and right now state transportation officials have plans to repair and widen KGB.
