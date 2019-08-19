Anchorage, AK-- More than 150 police employees, including detectives, moved from their crammed corners at Tudor and Elmore road and settled into their new headquarters on 4th Ave.
Officials say the move will help improve public safety downtown and help revitalization efforts
Today, APD hosted a grand opening reception where members of the community were able to meet with officers, get a bite to eat and even check out some of the patrol cars.
Mayor Berkowitz was also at the grand opening and spoke about the importance of the new building.
The new APD building is now officially open to the public. Chief Doll says that if you need a copy of a police report or to speak with a detective, this new location is the place to do that. While the old building on Tudor and Elmore will primarily act as an office to hold evidence.
Stay Connected -