Anchorage sports supporter, Bill Leavell, passed away this week after battling diabetes since 2000.
Leavell was a longtime supporter of sports in and around Anchorage and many new his voice from calling games on the radio for the Alaska Sports
Broadcasting Network. He even appeared on Your Alaska Link’s weekly sports program.
He served as an umpire in baseball and coached basketball at West High School in the 90s. In 2014 Leavell had to have his entire leg amputated due to an infection. But, that didn’t keep him from returning to the sidelines.
