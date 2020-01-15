Anchorage Student Attempted to Bring Gun to School

A student who attends AVAIL High School in Anchorage was arrested this morning after attempting to bring a handgun to school.
The male student posted pictures of himself on social media holding the gun. Officers were able to contact the student at the Dimond Center bus stop and found the weapon on him.
The investigation revealed that the student did bring the weapon to school, but didn’t display it or make any threats. The charges are being forwarded to the department of juvenile justice.
Stay Connected -