In a mail-in election, roughly 45,000 citizens of Anchorage voted to retain most of their current representatives on the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School board. Election day turnout was reported at less than 20%, roughly ten percent over the last city election. Voters were only allowed cast their votes in person at City Hall due to coronavirus concerns.
The results have not been certified, and the Municipality of Anchorage website shows over 90,000 votes were cast, which could change the results in a hotly contested midtown race for the Anchorage Assembly between incumbent Felix Rivera and businesswoman Christine Hill.
Of the six Assembly seats on the ballot Austin Quinn-Davidson, Pete Petersen, Suzanne LaFrance, and Christopher Constant appear to be keeping their office. In Eagle River, challenger Jamie Allard may be adding a more conservative view to the seat than the one held by the incumbent.
Anchorage voter gave a thumbs up to nearly $83 million in capital improvements to several Anchorage schools, much related to damage from the 2018 earthquake.
Proponents of a five percent tax on alcoholic beverages to pay for expanded substance abuse treatment, policing, and domestic violence prevention were able to get the measure crafted in a form that passed muster with Anchorage voters. A similar measure was voted down last year.
A proposal allowing for on-site consumption of cannabis was not ready this year. The measure was voted down by a large margin even though neither side expended much effort educating the public about the pros and cons of the proposition, according to one assembly member, around $12,000 total.
