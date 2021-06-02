Anyone physically is the State of Alaska who is 12 years of age or older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including visitors from other states of countries, according to announcement from the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services
“We hope this helps vaccinate anyone in our state, including visitors, who choose to be immunized against COVID-19,” said Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum. “We’ve already received calls from tourists who want to be vaccinated here, and some who plan to stay three to four weeks to receive their second vaccine. This benefits visitors to our state as well as Alaskans and Alaska’s economy, too.”
Travelers to the state will still have to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements that international travelers, including fully vaccinated U.S. citizens returning home, be tested within three days prior to their flight and again 3-5 days after travel along with self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Travelers may receive the vaccine at the airport clinics, or at any clinic or event where COVID-19 vaccine is being offered. Both testing and vaccination services are currently available at the Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Juneau airports which operate seven days a week and are conveniently located outside of Transportation Security Administration secure areas. These locations are open to anyone, including Alaskans, workers and travelers. Vaccines may change based on availability and hours may be expanded
Testing services are also available at Ketchikan, Sitka, Petersburg, Cordova, Gustavus, Wrangell and Yakutat airports.
For vaccine appointments, visit covidvax.alaska.gov or call 1-833-4-VAXLINE. The helpline hours are 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on weekends. Language interpretation is available.
Juneau
- Hours: 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Vaccines offered: Pfizer and J&J
- Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
- Location: Lower level across from baggage claim
Fairbanks
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Vaccines offered: Pfizer
- Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
- Location: Lower-level next to baggage claim
Anchorage
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. – midnight
- Vaccines offered: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J
- Parking: Free 1-hour parking available with validation
- Location: Far end of the South Terminal upper level adjacent to ticketing near door 8
Vaccine appointments at the three airports are offered by pre-registering for a two-hour time window designed to accommodate fluctuating travel schedules or through walk-up appointments. Appointments are available through the Alaska Safe Travels app at www.alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Travel group vaccination appointments: To request vaccination services for travel groups larger than 25 individuals, email amy.oconnor@alaska.gov at least one week in advance of arrival to coordinate vaccination services. Large, organized travel groups can be accommodated at either the airport locations or at local vaccination sites in the arrival cities.
Travel groups arriving together with fewer than 25 individuals are encouraged to make individual appointments at alaska.covidsecureapp.com.
Those making a vaccine appointment for a youth age 12 to 17 should make sure the vaccine provider is offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Domestic travelers should refer to the CDC guidance, which continues to recommend pre- and post-travel COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated travelers.
