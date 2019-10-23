APD K-9 Tracks Down Wanted Man

Anchorage, AK – A K-9 helped track a man on the run Monday afternoon in Anchorage, which led to the lockdown of an elementary school.
Just before 3:30pm, 21 year old Tre-Donnis Washington got into a physical fight with his girlfriend outside of an apartment complex on West 88th avenue.
When police arrived, Washington fled into the woods. A perimeter was set up and the nearby chinook elementary school went on lock down for about 20 minutes. A k9 managed to track Washington who was taken into custody on multiple charges.
