APD K-9 Tracks Down Wanted Man

Anchorage, AK – A K-9 helped track a man on the run Monday afternoon in Anchorage, which led to the lockdown of an elementary school.

Just before 3:30pm, 21 year old Tre-Donnis Washington got into a physical fight with his girlfriend outside of an apartment complex on West 88th avenue.

When police arrived, Washington fled into the woods. A perimeter was set up and the nearby chinook elementary school went on lock down for about 20 minutes. A k9 managed to track Washington who was taken into custody on multiple charges.

