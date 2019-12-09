APD Searching for Person of Interest in Black Angus Inn Shooting

Anchorage, AK --
Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man shown in the photos below.
Detectives believe he may have information about the shooting at the Black Angus Inn last week and would like to speak with him.
If you know the man’s name and/or whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you can contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -