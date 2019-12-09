Anchorage, AK --

Anchorage Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man shown in the photos below. 

APD Searching for Person of Interest in Black Angus Inn Shooting

1 of 2

Detectives believe he may have information about the shooting at the Black Angus Inn last week and would like to speak with him.

If you know the man’s name and/or whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you can contact Anchorage Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed