The Historic Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston has been restored to appear just as it did in the late 1960's.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight that first put Americans on the Moon.
The Historic Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston has been restored to appear just as it did in the late 1960's.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight that first put Americans on the Moon.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -