On Thursday, The Archdiocese of Anchorage released the names of 14 individuals credibly accused of sexual misconduct.
In October of 2018, Archbishop Etienne, the former Archbishop of Anchorage, established an Independent Commision to review files in the possession of the Archdiocese of Anchorage relating to sexual misconduct since the creation of the Archdiocese in 1966.
The members appointed to the Independent Commission were: Shirley A. Cote, a retired Anchorage police captain and former Soldotna chief of police; Rachel Gernat, an attorney and former prosecutor of crimes against children and adults; and Michael Spaan, former United States Attorney and retired Alaska Superior Court Judge.
Their investigations found that there is credible evidence to support the belief that 14 people who have served in the Archdiocese of Anchorage engaged in sexual misconduct against minors and/or vulnerable adults. The full report can be found here.
The lists of church members include Stanley Allie, Rene Astruc, S.J., Manuel Castro, Michael Hornick, James Laudwein, Robert Leising, Francis Murphy, Bernard Oosterman, Gerard Ryan, Robert Wells, Francis Cowgill, Tim Crowley, Angus McDonald, and James Murphy.
The number of victims found during the course of the investigation has not been released. The Archdiocese is aware that there may be other instances of sexual misconduct against minors and/or vulnerable adults that have not been identified in the Commission's review or that were never reported. If additional information concerning allegations of sexual misconduct of minors and/or vulnerable adults are discovered, they will be reviewed by the Independent Commission or its successor.
If you have been sexually abused by a bishop, priest, deacon, or other representative of the Church and have not reported the abuse, the best way to do so is to report it to your local law enforcement agency. You may also contact the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, Jenny Michaelson, at (907) 297-7786 or by email at jmichaelson@caa-ak.org, who will do their best to help you and assist you with reporting the abuse to authorities.
