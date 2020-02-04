Anchorage, AK --
The Anchorage School District released its proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The budget includes changes to try and make up for that $19.5 million deficit. There are widespread reductions, including 50 teaching jobs -mostly at the elementary level. The decrease in staff is mainly attributed to a decrease in enrollment.
There will also be some merging of schools to save money and combine resources. Benny Benson Secondary School will merge with AVAIL and King Tech High School will merge with Alaska Middle School. Greuning Middle School will also continue to be combined with Chugiak High School.
While there are a lot of changes, ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop wants to assure teachers that while their positions may change, they will still have a place at ASD.
The preliminary budget was officially presented at this evening's meeting and the board will decide if it gets the green light on February 18th.
