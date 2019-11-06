Wasilla, AK- On Tuesday, the body of 28-year-old, Alyssa Jimenez, was found near mile 10 of Knik Goose Bay Rd.
Alaska State Troopers are saying that her death is now linked with the recent deaths of 25-yea-old Michael Attwood and 37-year-old Donna Marie Campos who were found dead Sunday on Knik Knack Mud Shack Rd.
Troopers believe that Jiminez was with Attwood and Campos shortly before their death and she had been reported missing since then.
The investigation is still on going and troopers can't release any more information at this time. They are asking that if you have any information, to call them at 907 352 5401.
