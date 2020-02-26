ATF Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests and Recovery of 82 Firearms

Anchorage, AK --
Today, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a series of search warrants as part of “Operation Cold Snap,” which resulted in federal charges against 16 people for federal firearm and drug trafficking crimes. The operation led to the recovery of 82 illegal firearms, some of which were stolen. Plus, seven pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 300 grams of heroin.
The following individuals are now facing charges alleged in ten separate federal indictments:
- Clay Millhouse, a/k/a “Bear,” 34, and Shad Rider-Sorden, a/k/a “Shadow,” 28, both of Anchorage, are charged with conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms, and possession of stolen firearms. Millhouse is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.
- Michael Proctor, 34, of Anchorage, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
- Nathaniel Sofianos, 30, and Korina Thompson, 32, both of Wasilla, have been charged with distribution of controlled substances, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being felons in possession of firearms.
- Xenophon Xayamonty, a/k/a “Rexy,” a/k/a, “X,” 31, of Anchorage, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
- Realann Odsigue, 27, and Rene Laxa, 26, both of Anchorage, are both charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution of methamphetamine.
- Dorian Topps, 26, Isaiah Cross, 27, and Kevin Glover, 37, all of Anchorage, are charged with distribution of methamphetamine.
- Christopher Poindexter, 34, and Roxanne Reed, 37, both of Anchorage, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance. Poindexter is also charged with carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and Reed is also charged with being a felon in possession.
- Dana Dwyer, 43, of Wasilla, is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.
- Marcus Jones, 48, of Anchorage, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- Lanyegia Davis, 29, of Anchorage, is charged with distribution of heroin.
Operation Cold Snap was led by the ATF Anchorage Field Office, with substantial assistance provided by the Anchorage Police Department (APD), the Alaska State Troopers (AST), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the Anchorage Airport Police, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS). These cases are being prosecuted out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska by Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Klugman, Allison O’Leary, Kelly Cavanaugh, William Taylor, Carole Holley, Stephan Collins; and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers.
©Copyright 2020 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -