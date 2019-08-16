-Anchorage, AK
In 1969 the Alaska Vocational Technical Center opened its doors in Seward, AK. Since then it has expanded employment opportunities for Alaskans by preparing students with career and technical skills required for success in the Alaska workplace.
This week Nicole O'Hara sat down with Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, to talk about the center and everything it has to offer.
To find more information about the center and information on its 50th Year Celebration next month visit avtec.edu.
