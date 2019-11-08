Bean’s Café Needs Items for Thanksgiving Meals

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means Bean's
Cafe is in need of some donations!
On the holiday, Beans will serve over 1,000 meals and is looking for the community to lend a helping hand!
They are asking anyone to drop off traditional thanksgiving staples such as turkey, ham, store bought pies, sugar, eggs and more to help feed those in need.
They ask that donations be dropped off by the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but donations will be happily accepted closer to the day.
Here is a full list of items that are needed:
- Turkeys and Hams
- Marshmallows
- Whipping cream
- Fresh cranberries
- Cream of mushroom soup
- 12” flour tortillas
- Sugar (White and Brown)
- Eggs
- Cherry tomatoes
- Canned fruit cocktail
- Fresh fruit (apples and oranges)
- Broccoli
- Shredded Cheese
- Sweet potatoes
- Canned Pumpkin
- Store bought pies
- Disposable plates and bowls
