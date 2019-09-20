Bill Recognizing Black History Month Statewide Signed By Governor

Anchorage, AK - Senate Bill 40 was signed into law Thursday, officially declaring February as black history month here in Alaska.
While it is recognized each year nationally, resolutions have always had to be passed annually to formally recognize the month here in the state. Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson introduced the bill which was passed by both the house and the senate last spring. The bill was signed this afternoon at the Martin Luther King Junior memorial on the Anchorage park strip.
