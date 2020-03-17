THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. Fairbanks, Ketchikan and Anchorage reported new cases of COVID-19. Previous advisory that if you have traveled anywhere 14 day home Statewide health mandate all bars, breweries, beverage shall be closed to dine-in service. No on-site consumption allowed. No self service buffets and salad bars.
Two health care alerts are also being made for senior food services and guidelines for child care. State recommends no gatherings of more than 10 people.
Stay Connected -