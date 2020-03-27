BREAKING: With an in-state COVID-19 death and 85 confirmed cases - only four of which are over 60 years-of-age - Dunleavey tells Alaskans its okay to go outside but stay six feet away from others. Mandates restricting travel between Alaska communities and for all persons in Alaska, except for those engaged in essential health care services, public government services, and essential business activities, are mandated to remain at their place of residence and practice social distancing.
Copies of the two mandates can be found at: http://dhss.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/monitoring.aspx
