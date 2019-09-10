Anchorage, AK -- National Child Safety Week runs from September 15-21.
According to the American Society for the Positive Care of Child, an estimated 59% of car seats and 20% of booster seats are installed incorrectly. By ensuring proper installation of your car seat, vehicular deaths are greatly reduced.
Fortunately, Child Passenger Safety Week offers a great opportunity for parents everywhere to get their car seats checked.
Beyond hosted car seat check events every year during Child Passenger Safety Week, you can always get your child car seat checked by the Anchorage Fire Department. Call your local station and they will check to make sure your child safety seat is installed properly.
For more information, you can check: safekids.org.
Stay Connected -