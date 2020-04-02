Thursday the City of Seward was notified of a second positive test for a Seward resident. Concern has been expressed by several citizens that Anchorage people who elect to hunker down in Seward might have brought the outbreak down with them.
City of Seward Announces Second Positive COVID-19 Case
Dorene Lorenz
