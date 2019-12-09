Coast Guard and Navy Boats Collide Leaving 9 Injured

A U.S. Coast Guard vessel collided with a Navy boat injuring nine people off Alaska's Kodiak Island on Wednesday.
A coast guard special purpose training boat had just completed a training when the boat collided with a navy combatant craft of the same size. Details of the collision have not been released and continues to be an on-going investigation. Both boats were damaged but able to return to port. All nine that were injured were taken to a Kodiak hospital. The six injured coast guardsmen were treated and released and two of the navy personnel were discharged. One with serious injuries was flown to anchorage for additional treatment.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
Stay Connected -