Some good news Tuesday for those in Kenai, as the Swan Lake fire did not see further growth. The fire is now just over 100-and-38-thousand acres in size and lighter winds and cooler temperatures have lightened activity slightly. Closures for the Kenai national wildlife refuge have extended to include the entire length of Skilak Lake Road and all nearby recreational trails and day use areas. Authorities also want to remind residents that there is a temporary flight restriction over the fire -and this includes drones which could pose a danger to firefighters.
SWAN FIRE UPDATE
