Credit Union One To Stop Accepting Marijuana Money

Anchorage, AK -- Credit union one is planning to discontinue its pilot program to provide checking and savings accounts to marijuana businesses.
Cannabis shops often operate only in cash because banks and credit unions are wary of taking on clients whose products are federally illegal. The Alaska owned credit union created a program for the state's shops, but now it was told by its insurance broker that its necessary coverage would not be renewed due to these programs. Credit union one announced that the pilot program will end on august 30th.
