2 Men Wanted In Wells Fargo Bank Robbery

The FBI is looking for two men who robbed a bank in Anchorage this week.
Wednesday afternoon, two men entered a Wells Fargo in East Anchorage. One of the men carrying a gun. One employee and a customer were injured, but treated with non-life threatening injuries. Both suspects wore stocking caps, hoods and bandannas over their faces. One of the men in these photos is about 6-foot-2, armed with a shotgun and wearing sunglasses. The other is about 5-foot-11. If you have any information you are asked to call the Anchorage FBI at 907-276-4441 or APD at 3-1-1.
Stay Connected -