Cruise Ship Carrying Passenger With Coronavirus Expected to Stop in Juneau

A cruise ship that was turned away from multiple Asian ports, due to fears of spreading coronavirus, after one passenger tested positive, will be making its way to Juneau soon.
The Juneau city manager says all passengers were removed from the Westerdam before Holland America Lines quarantined the vessel in the Phillipines for the better part of a month and that they expect ships that typically arrive later in the season to come earlier this year.
All the ship's crew have tested negative for the virus and will most likely be re-tested in Hawaii before coming to Alaska.
The Westerdam is expected to arrive in Juneau on March 22nd.
