Deadly Shooting at Black Angus Inn

Officers where on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting inside the Black Angus Inn.
Dispatch received a report around 3:15 of shots fired at the Inn. Once officers arrived they found an adult male shot in the upper body who later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police are still investigating this case and ask that if anyone has information to contact dispatch at 3-1-1.
