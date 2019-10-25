Eklutna, AK – the Eklutna Valley Community Council voted against a plan to leave Anchorage in what's being called “eagle-exit.” One of six community councils representing the Chugiak/Eagle River area that wants to disassociate itself from the municipality of Anchorage. Supporters argue they could create a more efficient form of local government if the separation happens. The Eklutna valley council is the first in the area to take a stance on the plan, voting it down overwhelmingly 15 to 1.
