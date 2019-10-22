Elderly Juneau Man Recovering From Vicious Attack in Own Home

Juneau, AK – A 79 year old man in Juneau is recovering after being brutally beaten in his own home. On Saturday, a man arrived at Bartlett regional hospital with bruises covering almost his entire body, along with a large wound on his arm, and a wound on his leg that was becoming infected.
An investigation revealed that the victims adoptive brother, 53-year-old Kevin Willis was responsible for the beating, and that the victim laid in bed for three days before gaining the strength to get to the hospital. Willis is currently in custody and being held without bail.
©Copyright 2019 Coastal Television. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stay Connected -